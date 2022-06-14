Notice Issued To TN CM Stalin Over Alleged Malpractices In DMK's Intra-party Election

In a key development, a notice has been issued to DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and party's General Secretary Durai Murugan by Alangulam District Munsif Court in relation to a case registered by Kalluthu Panchayat President K Murugan who alleged malpractices in the intra-party election held for Keezhapavoor Union East Secretary post on Friday.

In his petition, Murugan has levelled allegations claiming that various rules and regulations were violated in the election process. The complaint read, "In regards to the failure to adhere to the rules pertaining to intra-party election, I request that the party's order dated 04.06.2022 be declared invalid, and the party be stopped from holding the election in question by placing the Permanent Prohibitory Injunction."

"I request that the cost incurred due to the respective case be borne by the defendants. Moreover, I request that the defendants are awarded other punishments deemed fit by the honourable court."

While DMK is yet to respond to this allegations, K Murugan reportedly alleged that several rules were flouted during the intra-party election.

As per reports, Murugan alleged that the party, as per rules, should have announced the election date 15 days before the polls, and the venue of election and voters list 7 days prior. The party announced on June 4 that the election will be completed by June 9, the announcement that Murugan wants to be declared invalid. He also reportedly claimed that party rules were violated and the election was organised in Tenkasi instead of Keezhapavoor.

Notably, this is not the first time that DMK is facing the heat from its party members regarding the notification of intra-party election date. Reportedly in 2015, the Alangulam District Munsif Court had summoned DMK president and its general secretary after a petition filed by a DMK functionary V. Venkatachalam, which stated that intra-party election should be held only after 15 days’ notification, a rule which was allegedly not followed by the party.

(Image: PTI)