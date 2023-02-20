Notice Sent To Charity Commissioner Regarding Misuse Of Shiv Sena Bhavan By Shivai Trust

Days after the Election Commission identified Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, a Mumbai-based legal firm on Monday, February 20 sent a notice to the Charity Commissioner over the alleged misuse of 'Shiv Sena Bhavan' by Shivai Trust. It should be noted that Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar is not in the name of the party but is owned by Shivai Trust which is controlled by the Thackeray family.

Yashas Legal claimed that 'Shivai Trust' is a public trust and asked how can a public trust's office is being utilised for political activities for several decades.

"If such a use is in breach of the Trust's objects, why should the Trustees not be suspended/removed and why an administrator should not be appointed?" the notice asked.

Furthermore, it asked why the losses incurred should not be recovered from Trustees.

"Considering the seriousness of the aforesaid issues, we request you to treat this letter as our formal complaint in public interest and pass orders for your Inspector to forthwith provide a report to you for further action," Yashas Legal said in a letter to Charity Commissioner and Law and Judiciary Department.

Uddhav Demands EC Dissolution

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Election Commission, which recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, should be dissolved.

“The name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) of our party have been stolen, but the name ‘Thackeray’ cannot be stolen,” he told reporters at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

He called Election Commission's order wrong and said that the Supreme Court of India is the last ray of hope.

"What was the need for the EC to give this decision in a hurry? Even if the other faction took our name and symbol, they can't take our Thackeray name. I was lucky to be born to the family of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.