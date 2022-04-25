Notification For Third Phase Of Jharkhand Panchayat Polls Issued

The notification for the third phase of the four-phase Panchayat polls in Jharkhand was issued on Monday, an election official said.

State Election Commission secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said that the notification is issued by the district election officers of respective districts.

With this, the process for filling of nomination papers started in 70 blocks under 19 districts.

The timing for nomination filing is from 11 am to 3 pm.

The last date for filing nomination is May 2 while the last date of withdrawal of name is May 7.

As many as 1,047 panchayats will go to polls in the third phase on May 24 and counting will take place on May 31.

The third round will be held to elect 128 zilla parishad members, 1,290 panchayat samiti members, 1,047 mukhiyas and 12,911 panchayat members, officials said.

The nomination for the first round of Panchayat polls concluded on April 23 with a total 39,513 candidates filing nominations. The nomination for the second round of polls is going on, which will conclude on April 27. So far, 4,261 nominations have been filed for the second phase of polling till April 23.

