Bihar Govt's Notification Of CBI Probe Recommendation Into Sushant's Death Accessed

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. "The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Republic TV later on Tuesday evening accessed the notification that was issued by the advocate general of Bihar, Lalit Kishore. Mukul Rohatgi will plead the case in Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section-6 of the Delhi Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Act 25 of 1946), the Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar and other places related to the case to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to investigate/supervise and inquire into the Rajiv Nagar (District - Patna) IPC which are related to death of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput." [sic]

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar said the government had decided to recommend a CBI probe after the deceased actor's father gave his "consent" for it while talking to the state's police chief.

"The actor's father spoke to the DGP and gave his consent for a CBI probe. Since he had lodged an FIR with Bihar police, we could not have recommended a CBI inquiry. Now that he has consented, I have asked the DGP to complete all formalities today and the government will send its recommendation today itself," Kumar told journalists before the government sent a request to the Centre for a probe by the premier investigative agency.

KK Singh, Sushant's father, had on July 25 lodged a police complaint against Chakraborty, a budding actor, and his son's girlfriend, of abetting his suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement and defrauding him of crores of rupees.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

"Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the Funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was stuck off from the list of 20. She was summoned by Mumbai Police on 18th of June 2020 at Bandra Police Station. Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently, she was summoned to appear on 17th July 2020 at Santacruz Police station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement. Later on when the Bihar Police came to Mumbai to investigate a case on the basis of an FIR registered at Patna, she approached the Supreme Court and filed a Transfer Petition on 30th July 2020 for Transfer of the Case to Mumbai in view of the Legal Position that A case registered beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident has taken place can only record a 'Zero FIR' and transfer it for investigation to Mumbai where the criminal law has already been set in motion. The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case legally and otherwise."

