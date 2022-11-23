Now, AAP Tut-tuts Ravindra Jadeja For Campaigning For His Wife; 'Till Yesterday...'

The series of attacks and counterattacks ahead of the Gujarat elections continued, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying 'all institutions' on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Naresh Balyan shared the campaign posters of BJP's candidate for the Jamnagar North seat, Rivaba Jadeja who is the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

"Till yesterday, sportspersons were away from politics. Now openly doing politics," said Balyan on the microblogging site, as the Jadejas took part in a roadshow ahead of the two-phased polling. In the first phase on December 1, 89 seats while in the second phase on December 5, 93 seats are going to poll. Jamnagar will go to polls in the first phase.

कल तक खिलाड़ी राजनीति से अलग थे। अब खुले आम राजनीति कर रहे हैं। भाजपा ने किसी भी संस्था को बर्बाद करने में नही छोड़ा। https://t.co/vDfVEYrUAu — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) November 23, 2022

Rivaba, a relative of Congress veteran Hari Singh Solanki, married Jadeja in 2016. Though a mechanical engineer by education, she relied on the ex-royal Rajput lineage of her in-laws to establish herself as an active politician in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra region of Gujarat. She joined the ruling BJP in 2019 and in just two years, has replaced sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh M Jadeja as the candidate for the Jamnagar North seat.

Ravindra Jadeja bats for wife Rivaba for Gujarat polls

When Rivaba's name featured in BJP's list, a proud husband, Ravindra wished she continues to work for the development of society. He further said on the microblogging site, "I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for believing in her abilities and giving her an opportunity to do noble work."

Thereafter, he also uploaded videos on his social media handle, asking his followers to vote for Rivaba in the upcoming elections. Speaking in his native language in the video, Jadeja said, “The Gujarat election is here and it’s like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket!"

He has taken part in campaign rallies, and also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the run-up to the elections, the results of which will be announced on December 8.