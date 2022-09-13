Now, Bihar Agri Min To Quit? Nitish Pulls Up RJD's Sudhakar Singh For 'all Thieves' Remark

Over a month after the Mahagathbandhan came to power in Bihar, the gaps already seem unbridgeable in the government. Republic learnt on Tuesday that the state's Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh threatened to resign from the post after he was reprimanded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a cabinet meeting.

'Many thieves in my department'

This was after Singh stoked a controversy while addressing a public meeting in Kaimur. The Agriculture Minister claimed that there are many 'thieves' in his department, and that he is the 'sardar' of them. The Agriculture Minister further claimed that there are multiple 'sardars' above him.

"There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other chieftains above me too. The government has changed, but the working style remained the same. Everything is the same as before," he said.

Sudhakar Singh is the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh, a prominent leader in Bihar. Sudhakar Singh is an MLA from the Ramgarh seat of Buxar.

Singh's involvement in the rice scam & BJP's attack

Pertinently, there are allegations of a rice scam while he was a minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet in 2013. After he took over as Minister in the new Magagathbandhan government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the coalition over the matter.

"They should see the court's order in the matter. Allegations are always made but not always true. The scam, if happened, happened under their rule. Why did not they take this up then?" Singh said on BJP taking him up a rice scam case against him.

