'Now, CM Is Getting Phones Tapped Openly': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Ashok Gehlot

After a Pilot camp MLA alleged phone tapping in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that it was not an unheard-of incident. Talking to Republic Media Network, one of the senior leaders of the saffron party, Shahnawaz Hussain said that Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot earlier used to tap phones 'secretly' but now, he has started doing it 'openly'. He concluded by saying that there is no 'trust' left in the Congress party.

"Earlier, Ashok Gehlot used to tap phones secretly, but now he openly does it. There is no trust left amongst Congress in Rajasthan," said Shahnawaz Hussain.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat demanded Congress High Command to explain phone tapping. "I got to know that some Congress MLAs are complaining to CM that their phones are being tapped. Now the high command should come ahead and give an explanation," he said. "Everyone knows what Pilot was called last time, this time I feel even Pilot has decided what he needs to do now. Last year CM said that it doesn't happen in Rajasthan but his minister admitted in Assembly that phones were tapped legally," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in July 2020, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) had found 'leaked tapes' of MLAs - Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the Pilot camp allegedly speaking with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about money transactions. Congress had demanded a case be lodged against Shekhawat and also issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM - which had led to his failed rebellion.

Phones of MLAs being tapped in Rajasthan?

On Saturday, Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki - a Pilot camp MLA claimed 'phone-tapping' of MLAs was creating a fear that they would be framed in the future by the intelligence. "Two-three MLAs have brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. They have highlighted in front of the CM that the phones of the MLAs are being tapped, and they are being threatened. They have added that they fear their houses will be raided or if not that, then they would be framed in some other matter, and to avoid that they are contemplating leaving," said Solanki.

Gehlot Government admits to phone tapping

In March, the Ashok Gehlot government admitted to tapping phones of MLAs, eight months after the phone-tapping scandal rocked the Rajasthan government. The official reply states, "In the interest of public safety or public order, and to prevent the occurrence of a crime which might risk public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under Indian Telegraph Act. Telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan Police after obtaining permission from the competent officer”.

(Credit-PTI/ANI/Unsplash)