'Now Cold Is State Of Mind': BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over 'not Afraid Of Winter' Remark

After a lot of chit-chats around Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt look this winter season, the Gandhi scion finally addressed the issue. Speaking to the media, the former President of Congress indirectly to the Bharatiya Janata Party posed a question- Meri T-shirt se itni disturbance kyun hoti hai (Why are you so disturbed by my t-shirt?)'

While the security staff wore suits and other Congress leaders were clad in jackets with mufflers and shawls, the Member of Parliament in a white t-shirt visited Sadaiv Atal, the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India in Delhi, a couple of days ago.

'I do not wear a t-shirt because...'

Congress leaders took the t-shirt look as an opportunity to hail the Wayanad MP, with Salman Khurshid calling him a 'superhuman' and saying 'he is like a yogi doing his tapasya with focus'. Supriya Shrinate also echoed similar sentiments and said he is on a 'tapasya and wants to take everyone along'.

"I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold," said Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

'First poverty was a state of mind...'

'First poverty was a state of mind, now sardi (cold) is a state of mind,' said BJP mocking the Congress leader's statement. Sharing the video, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata, Shehzad Poonwalla quoted the 'If you stop fearing the cold you won’t need a sweater!' statement and guessed it is 'curtains for Amul Body Warmer', a brand known for selling thermals.