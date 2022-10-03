Now, Congress Blames Cheetahs For India's Lumpy Virus Outbreak; Calls Namibia 'Nigeria'

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has issued a bizarre statement saying that the lumpy skin disease virus in India is being spread by the eight Cheetahs that were brought in from Namibia (which he called Nigeria). It is worth noting that the Cheetahs arrived from the African nation and were released into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park last month whereas the lumpy skin disease has lingered around for over three months. Moreover, apart from the claim being unscientific and having no basis in any timeline, the leader also said that they were Nigerian cheetahs, which they are not.

While making these ill-informed remarks, the politicians confidently said that the Cheetahs are from Nigeria and they have been brought as part of a conspiracy against the farmers. “To cause harm to the farmers, this BJP government has intentionally made this arrangement,” Patole was heard saying. The lumpy virus outbreak was confirmed in July and the disease has killed over 67,000 cattle across the country as of mid-September, according to the Centre.

BJP reacts to Congress leader's statement

Reacting to Patole's statement, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Congress should get a Nobel Prize for their theory of the Namibian Cheetahs causing a lumpy virus outbreak. "This is ridiculous. He has been hogging the limelight since he became Maharashtra's Congress President. The allegations that he has levelled are completely baseless and if the Congress leadership have such kind of logic, then the entire Congress party must be awarded a Nobel Prize," Kadam told Republic.

"We brought the Cheetahs in our country, so proud moment it was and instead of appreciating that the Congress leadership is correlating it with Lumpy (virus), what is the correlation with that?" the MLA questioned. "Just to mislead people, they have been making any points which are baseless. So my point is that Congress leaders should come forward and apologise," he added.