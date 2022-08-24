Now, Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Quits! 'Party's Vision Not In Sync With Youth'

A practising Advocate and Congress national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill stepped down from his post and tendered his resignation to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi saying the vision of the party is not in sync with the aspirations of the youth. He also said that personal agendas were taking precedence in the party while the public and national interests were being ignored.

Significantly, senior Congress leader and RS MP Anand Sharma on August 21 also resigned from the Himachal Pradesh steering panel citing a lack of self-respect. Moreover, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on August 16 had stepped down from the J&K campaign committee right after its formation.

‘Party under influence of self-serving individuals’

Explaining the reason for leaving the party fold, Shergill said, "The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.

He said the decision-making of the party is no longer in the national interest but catering to self-serving agendas. "Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added.

Heavyweights who snapped ties with Congress in 2022

Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal resigned from Congress and filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha with support from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party; former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar jumped ship to the BJP after ending a 50-year-old relationship with the grand old party.

Prominent youth leader, Gujarat’s Hardik Patel, parted ways with the party and joined the BJP. Disgruntled by the top leadership of the Congress, former law minister Ashwani Kumar snapped ties with Congress. Former Union MoS for Home Affairs, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh joined the BJP following the likes of Jitin Prasada after leaving Congress.

IMAGE: ANI