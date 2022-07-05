'Now Target Won't Be Maharashtra, ED Will Become Active In Other States': Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday flagged concern over the fall of the Maharashtra Government and claimed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices would now become 'active' in states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. Alleging 'misuse' of government agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre, Baghel alleged that in the last 8 years, there had been no proceedings on a single BJP-ruled state.

Talking to reporters in Baikunthpur in the Korea district, Bhupesh Baghel said, "Now target won't be Maharashtra. All agency offices- the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will become active in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan or southern states. In the last 8 years of the Modi government, there haven't been proceedings on a single BJP state. This is a misuse of government agencies."

Earlier, Baghel had levelled similar allegations and had claimed that the saffron party toppled the government through 'saam daam, dand, bhed' (persuade, purchase, punish, and exploit the weakness). While addressing the media, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "BJP is unable to tolerate the opposition. They (BJP) were engaged in toppling the government through 'saam daam, dand, bhed' and were successful in that. I think this is not fair for democracy."

Maharashtra Govt wins floor test, proves majority

In a massive political twist after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday. Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government was instrumental in its downfall as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. The state saw a week-long political drama with rebels jumping from Surat to Guwahati to Goa.

On Monday, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government. On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier.

(With agency inputs)