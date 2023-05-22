NPP Appoints Thangwang Wangham As President Of Its Arunachal Unit

The National People’s Party (NPP) appointed senior leader Thangwang Wangham as the new president of its Arunachal Pradesh unit.

NPP national president Conrad Sangma, who is the chief minister of Meghalaya, announced the appointment on Sunday.

Wangham succeeded Mutchu Mithi, the NPP MLA from Roing constituency in Lower Dibang Valley district. Mithi stepped down from the post earlier this month.

Wangham, a seasoned politician, previously represented the Longding-Pumao constituency in Longding district for two terms.

In the 2009 assembly elections, he won the seat as a Congress candidate and in 2014, he retained it as a People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) nominee.

He contested the 2019 election on an NPP ticket, but lost to BJP's Tanpho Wangnaw.

Mithi was appointed as the NPP state president in 2021 for three years. The NPP has four MLAs in the 60-member state assembly.