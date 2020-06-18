'Friction Between Party MLAs & Manipur CM; BJP MLAs' Resignation Led To Crisis': NPP Chief

Reacting to all the 4 NPP MLAs withdrawing support to the Manipur government, party president and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Thursday stated that the sequence of events was triggered by the resignation of three BJP MLAs. He acknowledged that there were differences between the NPP MLAs and Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Moreover, he mentioned that this had been communicated to the BJP's central leadership as well.

Sangma revealed that the party's national secretaries would visit Manipur and submit a report to him at the earliest. While Y Joykumar Singh served as the Manipur Deputy CM, N Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip were a part of the state Cabinet. Currently, the NPP is in an alliance with BJP in Meghalaya.

Conrad Sangma stated, "The NPP has withdrawn support yesterday after three BJP MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the BJP. There has been a bit of friction and a bit of differences with the leadership in the state and between the NPP Ministers and MLAs. We had brought this to the notice of the Central leadership also. And, we were trying to resolve this issue to a large extent and efforts were on. But I think, in the end, the resignation of the MLAs itself triggered this entire sequence of events. Therefore, now, the MLAs of the NPP have now decided to no longer support the BJP government in Manipur. And, I am in touch with them and we are trying to see how to move forward. Our national secretaries have been asked to visit Manipur and give us a report therein and meet the concerned leaders-MLAs and Ministers and submit a report to me at the earliest."

Manipur political crisis

In a big jolt to the BJP government in Manipur on Wednesday, three BJP MLAs resigned and 6 other coalition MLAs withdrew support. BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh, NPP MLAs and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin have extended their support to the Congress party. Furthermore, the aforesaid three BJP MLAs officially joined Congress.

This implies that the ruling coalition now enjoys the support of only 30 MLAs (including the Speaker) in the 60-member house. However, the government faces a tough test of survival if a floor test takes place. Earlier in the day, 12 MLAs led by Congress, including NPP sent a notice to the state Legislative Assembly for the removal of Speaker under Article 179(c) of the Constitution.

