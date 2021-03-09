NR Congress Will Lead NDA In Puducherry Polls, To Contest In 16 Seats; BJP, AIADMK Get 14

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sealed the seat-sharing agreement with ally NR Congress in Puducherry on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory. BJP named NR Congress's Rangasamy to lead the NDA alliance comprising of BJP and AIADMK in the upcoming elections in Puducherry. As per the seat-sharing agreement, NR Congress will contest in 16 seats while AIADMK and BJP have been allotted 14 seats. Elections to the 30-member Puducherry Assembly is to be held in a single-phase, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes and results on May 2.

NR Congress & BJP seal deal in Puducherry

Earlier, the Puducherry Congress Committee president had reportedly invited the NR Congress to join its alliance. As per sources, Former DMK minister and Karaikal district DMK secretary Nazim had earlier spoken about being ready to accept Rangasamy as the leader of the coalition party if he joins the secular team. As per sources, Congress leader A. V Subramanian had also said that they were ready to welcome NR Congress if the latter volunteered.

However, on Friday, Puducherry BJP MLA V Saminathan had claimed that the party's alliance with All India NR Congress' MLA Rangasamy will continue for the upcoming polls and that the decision would be made public soon. Talking to Facebook, BJP MLA Saminathan had said that NR Congress' Rangasamy would continue with BJP as its ally in the 'interest of the people'. Further, the BJP leader had accused DMK of attempting to create confusion among the public by calling for a meeting with the NR Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the working president of Congress in Puducherry A K D Arumgham was expelled from the party on Sunday even as he joined the opposition AINRC with just weeks left for the assembly elections in the union territory. The Pradesh Congress Committee got information that Arumugham had been making efforts to join "some other party" and hence he was expelled from primary membership and also relieved him from all party responsibilities with immediate effect, PCC President A V Subramanian said in a release here. Meanwhile, Arumugham called on AINRC founder and former chief minister N Rangasamy and joined the party, it was announced.