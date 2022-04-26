NSA Against SP Neta & Azam Khan Aide, Yusuf Malik For Threatening Municipal Officers

In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh, a big action has been taken against another Samajwadi Party (SP) leader where the Moradabad Police have taken action under the National Security Act (NSA) against a senior SP leader Yusuf Malik for allegedly threatening the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Moradabad.

Malik who is presently lodged in the Rampur Jail for threatening the municipal official was slapped with NSA late on Monday night by Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal. The development came in concerns to the case presently ongoing against the senior SP leader who has been accused of threatening the corporation officials after they sealed the building of his son-in-law for tax recovery last month.

Notably, the incident took place on March 22 when a team of the municipal corporation came to the residence of the SP leader's son-in-law and further sealed the house for an outstanding amount of taxes. Following this, the leader also allegedly called up the officer and threatened him over the phone. He also called himself a close aid of the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and further went on that he will come to seal the officer's official residence as well. A case was registered against him, his daughter, and his son-in-law following which he surrendered in the court and was sent to police custody.

Azam Khan remains in police custody

A 10-time MLA from Rampur, Azam Khan continues to remain in jail since February 2020 in connection with a number of cases lodged against him during chief minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure. Notably, while speculations of a rift between Khan and the SP continue to make news, in a major development, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam met Khan on Monday at the Sitapur Jail.

This assumes significance amid the ongoing speculations over Khan's displeasure with SP for not standing by him during his incarceration period. This came just a day after SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra who claims to be an emissary of party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday had come to visit Khan but was turned away with the jail authorities telling him that the inmate was “unwell”. However, reports suggested that Khan didn't want to see him

Image: Twitter/@Mohamma99051259