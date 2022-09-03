Last Updated:

NSA Ajit Doval Visits Maha CM's Mumbai Residence

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Doval was welcomed by Shinde with a bouquet and a shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence, Shinde's office said in a statement.

The idol of Lord Ganesh was installed at the CM's residence 'Varsha' on the first day of the ten-day festival on August 31. PTI MR NSK NSK

READ | On Ganesh Chaturthi, PM Modi visits Union Min Piyush Goyal's residence, offers prayers
READ | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray; 'It was a courtesy meet'
READ | Will fight local polls in alliance with Shinde group, says Maharashtra BJP chief
READ | Maharashtra cabinet expansion 'soon', says BJP minister Mungantiwar
READ | Girl's body in suitcase: Maharashtra police nabs two men from Gujarat

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT