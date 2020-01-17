NSUI Approaches HC Claiming 'Gujarat Police Incompetance' Led To Ahmedabad Violence

On January 7, an aggressive clash broke out between the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad. Several NSUI and ABVP members, students and leaders had sustained injuries in the incident.

Ten days after the clash, NSUI General Secretary Nikhil Savani filed a petition in Gujarat High Court on Friday stating that the Gujarat Police stood idol and did not prevent the violence that broke out.

Allegations on ABVP

The petition also stated that the NSUI members did not attack the ABVP office in Paldi, they were standing away. NSUI also alleged that the ABVP approached the NSUI members first and began to attack them.

It also claimed that ABVP started pelting stones on NSUI members, and they thrashed each member individually. The incident caused injuries to at least 5 NSUI members on the head, including Nikhil Savani (petitioner and a close aide of Hardik Patel).

Claim political vendetta

The petition involves various top police officers of the city into the matter since they claim there was a political vendetta, alleging had been plotted to protect the ABVP and BJP leaders like Rutvij Patel and Pradipsinh Vaghela.

Savani, in fact, also claimed that there were various police officers who had come to see him in the hospital when he had been admitted post this altercation and had tried to also pressurize him into retracting the names of Rutvij Patel and Pradipsinh Vaghela.

"Anyone can check the CCTV footage of the hospital and see that they had come to see me in the middle of the night. All of them want to protect these BJP goons who had attacked me. Not only that, but they want to also protect the police who had been standing there and not helping in stopping this attack against me and you the members of NSUI either," Savani told Republic TV.

NSUI-ABVP clash

Over 10 people were left injured in a clash between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members that took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 7.

A clash between the 2 students' union occurred when the NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in Ahmedabad. The state police later resorted to lathi-charge to send away the crowd.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan released an official statement and condemned the incident. He also went on to accuse the BJP of 'autocratic behaviour'. He further stated that it resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten.

