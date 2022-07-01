NSUI Leader Abhinav Kumar Koli Quits Congress, Says He Is 'upset With Hate Against Hindus'

National Students Union of India (NSUI) national coordinator Abhinav Kumar Koli left the Congress citing the party is obsessed with the Gandhi family and the constant hate for Hindus.

Sending the resignation letter to the national president of NSUI Neeraj kundan, Koli stated the reasons for him stepping down after a ten-year tenure and said the Congress party is inclined only towards the Gandhi family and that the party hasn't remained the grand old party of the past.

"I have been fed up by seeing the past scenarios like hate against Hindus, Dismanting Congress in Punjab by Priyanka Gandhi, leaning towards left parties, failed in 90 per cent elections we have fought in, collapsing of organisation, agenda-less politics, etc. We are only revolving around the over-rated GANDHI FAMILY, and seems like Congress is not 'THE CONGRESS' anymore. So, hereby i am tendering my resignation from all posts of INC."

Abhinav Kumar Koli's 10-year journey with Congress

Koli began his work with the Congress party as a booth level worker and followed by taking up the position of the state vice president of Punjab NSUI. He was then elevated as National Coordinator / CO incharge NSUI of Himachal Pradesh 3 months ago.

NSUI leader named prime conspirator in Varanasi violence

The Varanasi police in June, found NSUI leader Rahul Raj to be the main culprit behind the violence in Varanasi against the Centre's Army recruitment scheme, Agnipath. An FIR was registered against him by the police for inciting youths to go on a rampage against the Agnipath scheme.

Image: Abhinav Kumar Koli, Congress_Facebook