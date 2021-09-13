NSUI passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress president

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the national president of the party.

The resolution was passed on the concluding day of the two-day long national executive of the NSUI, which was organised to discuss the future pursuits.

"The NSUI in its two-day national executive 'Sankalp' resolves and proposes in one voice that Shri Rahul Gandhi be appointed as president of the Indian National Congress," the resolution said.

It added that students feel "safe and secure" under Rahul Gandhi's guardianship and visionary leadership for socio-political governance.

"We recognise Rahul Gandhi's dedication to India's student and re-affirm our faith in his keen leadership abilities and statesmanship under which India can reach the pinnacle of success developing into a more sustainable and peaceful society. We hereby undertake this resolution and look forward to its fruition," the resolution said.

The NSUI also passed a proposal to celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence across the country under which the NSUI will organise student-related programmes.

On the second day of the National Executive, senior leaders of the Congress attended the event and guided all workers.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Kheda said the party has everything be it leadership, ideology, experience, legacy or passion.

The NSUI statement quoted Kheda as saying, "Rahul Gandhi called us 'Babbar Sher' so now we have to fight the BJP by roaring out the truth and drive them out of the country, for India's growth and everlasting development." Maharashtra's Union Minister and National President of Congress SC Department Nitin Raut claimed that the BJP is working to break the country.

"These people ask what the Congress has done in 70 years. Nevertheless, we have done everything to bounce back the country into a successful state ever since Independence," Raut said.

Congress minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi, while addressing the national executive, said that when the country became independent, whatever it was, "Pandit Nehru ji made the country bloom by working hard day and night, but the BJP is pledging it".

The NSUI statement quoted Pratapgarhi as saying, "Narendra Modi is playing with the sentiments of the people of this country by faking tears." Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said that no government can last long if students are determined.

"In present times it is the responsibility of the students to fight together against this dictatorial government to save the country,' Srinivas BV said in the statement. PTI AKM GJS KJ