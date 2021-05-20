NTK Backs Teachers' Protest Over Scrapping Of School Education Director Post In Tamil Nadu

In the aftermath of the Tamil Nadu government's move to appoint IAS officers as the Head of School Education while abolishing the traditional Director of School Education post there are protests brewing across the state among teachers associations who oppose the move.

DMK faces flak over new administrative reforms

Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman joined the protest cry and added a political touch to it recently. On Wednesday, a day after news broke that DMK had appointed IAS officer Nandakumar, who took over as Commissioner of School Education in the State, replacing S Kannappan who was the Director of School Education, NTK coordinator held a press conference to condemn the government's move to abolish the old post.

Seeman called for a presser on May 19 and opined that 'It is shocking that the Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to abolish the long-standing post of Director of School Education in the name of "administrative reform" and turn it into a commission. The government's decision has caused a great deal of confusion among academics and teachers,' he said.

It is unacceptable that the Director of Schools should relinquish responsibility and be replaced by the Commissioner of Schools Education who will be an IAS officer. It is wrong to expect them to have an experiential knowledge of the school system, the problems that school teachers face, or needs of the students, and other challenges that a school ecosystem would experience in the form of curriculum, let alone possess the ability to make practical solutions, he scorned.

Therefore, it is entirely reasonable for academics to fear that the Tamil Nadu government's decision to close down the Directorate of School Education position and turn it into a government-run commission will have negative consequences.

TN govt abolishes Director of School Education post

Levelling further attacks on the DMK government, Seeman quipped that it was reprehensible on the part of the Tamil Nadu government to abruptly announce this decision in the absence of a collaborative consultation between school teachers, headteachers and school education administrators regarding the abolition of the post of Director of School Education. This decision, which affects the welfare of the school education sector, has caused great shock and consternation among teachers and academics, Seeman added.

'Therefore, in the interest of the students and teachers, I urge the Government of Tamil Nadu to repeal the order and issue fresh direction allowing the Directorate of School Education to follow the old system which is already in place,' Seaman said in his statement.

The General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation Patric Raymond spoke to news agency PTI that the post was traditionally held by a non-cadre official who rose through the ranks working at various levels of the department.