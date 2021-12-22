Last Updated:

NTK, DMK Cadre Involved In Scuffle After Seeman's Party-men Allegedly Badmouth CM Stalin

NTK State Spokesperson Himler launched a personal attack at DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing them of 'stabbing the people in the back'. 

Written By
Ananya Varma
MK Stalin

Image: ANI/Republic


A scuffle broke out between cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi and the ruling DMK after NTK State Spokesperson Himler allegedly began to badmouth Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at a meeting in Morappur, near Dharmapuri on Friday. 

During a protest meeting demanding the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts and Muslim prisoners who have been in jail for over 20 years in the Coimbatore bomb blast, NTK spokesperson Himler launched a personal attack at DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing them of 'stabbing the people in the back'. 

"BJP fights Muslims directly but DMK will put hands on your shoulder and stab you in the back", said Himler.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, when the controversial statement was passed, DMK cadres rushed on stage. Before Himler could even finish his speech, the cadres pushed the mic down and warned Himler to speak with respect. Thereafter, a scuffle broke out between both groups.

It is pertinent to mention that NTK is a Tamil nationalist party, known to revere Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) founder Velupillai Prabhakaran. The group was recently in the limelight after the Madras HC ordered quashing an FIR registered against the group's functionaries by the Rameswaram police in 2018. The Madras High Court bench had ruled that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is only a prayer song and not a National Anthem and hence, there was no need for everyone to remain standing when it is rendered. Earlier this month, the Stalin government proclaimed Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as the state song and directed that all present during its rendition should remain in a standing posture.

