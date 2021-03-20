NTK's Seeman Goes One Step Ahead Of Kamal Haasan, Vows To Set Up 5 Capitals In Tamil Nadu

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman vowed to set up five capitals in Tamil Nadu if his party was elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Seeman's promise to set up multiple capitals in the state came on Friday during a campaign in Chennai. Detailing on the promise, Seeman said that he would set up five capitals in the southern state namely - Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Kanyakumari. It is pertinent to note that earlier, MNM permanent president Kamal Haasan had also vowed to make Madurai the second capital of the state if they were elected to power.

Seeman declares an annual income of Rs 1000

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) founder and candidate from Tiruvottiyur constituency, Seeman, was widely criticised for declaring that his annual income was just Rs.1,000 in his affidavit while submitting his application form along with the Candidate Affidavit for Elections in India documents. Seeman, the chief coordinator of NTK, is contesting from Tiruvottiyur in Chennai in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to take place on April 6. Although he filed his nomination on March 15, his application came under scrutiny after his declared assets and income for the last financial year (2019-2020) in the nomination filed. He reportedly only declared it as Rs 1,000. His application has now stirred controversy in Tamil Nadu as complaints have risen over the director-turned politician allegedly concealing his income ahead of the polls. Based on the assets declared in the affidavit the ECI has stated the mismatch in the income status furnished by Seeman.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Image credits: @NaamTamilarOrg / Twitter