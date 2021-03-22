NTK's Seeman Promises Free Education From Primary School To PhD In Latest TN Poll Promise

In another firebrand poll promise ahead of Tamil Nadu State elections, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder and party chief Seeman announced in his Andipatti rally that if his party was elected to power, education in the state will be made free for all, from primary school to PhD scholars.

The chief NTK coordinator who is currently touring Tamil Nadu visited neighbouring villages in Madurai's suburbs and in one of the rallies there, his speech caused quite a stir as he announced that he would provide free education for everyone in the state. On the sidelines of the campaign, he also launched repeated attacks on the ruling party AIADMK as well Opposition DMK, who have so far ruled the State with callous inefficiency and "fooled" the state and its people by giving "freebies".

'The parties that have ruled so far have consistently provided freebies and kept people in irreversible poverty. Where does the money come from for free items? I am filled with rage because of this. If I were less honest or less upset by the realities of the State, I would have easily taken the cinema route and continued getting paid in crores. But that is not my intention. I want my people, my community and my race to succeed. My fight is for a greater cause and not restricted to mere income.' READ | Seeman declares ₹1,000 as yearly income in election affidavit; EC to review nomination

These rulers are the ones who spoiled our people with free rice and television. I will give you the knowledge for free now. Free from elementary school to PhD,' he added.

5 capital promise

Seeman in another rather unique poll promise vowed to set up five capitals in Tamil Nadu if his party was elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Seeman's promise to set up multiple capitals in the state came on Friday during a campaign in Chennai. Detailing on the promise, Seeman said that he would set up five capitals in the southern state namely - Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Kanyakumari. It is pertinent to note that earlier, MNM permanent president Kamal Haasan had also vowed to make Madurai the second capital of the state if they were elected to power.

Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur will be set up as the capital of art and culture and capital of industrial development, he opined.

Seeman also quipped, just as petrol is made from sugarcane in some places in Brazil, the same process will also be brought to Tamil Nadu, to ensure we don't have to rely on foreign countries or be cautious of rising fuel prices. 'Vote for the farmer symbol just this once, and see the change we will bring for the people and the State,' he concluded.

Image credits: @NaamTamilarOrg / Twitter