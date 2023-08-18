Nuh MLA Alerted Cops To Possibility Of Violence 10 Days Prior To Incident, Says Congress

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday, fired a fresh salvo at the BJP-led Haryana government, claiming it was running away from a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence. "The BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has failed to take appropriate measures at the right time to avoid violence. After the incident occurred, why didn't the government call for a judicial inquiry into the whole matter" Hooda asked.

He added that Congress will bring an adjournment motion on law and order and flood issues in the upcoming Monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, which will commence on August 25.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Hooda said Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed had earlier alerted district officials about a possible mishap as provocative posts were doing rounds on social media platforms.

"Aftab Ahmed had informed the DC and SP. He said instigating things were going on over social media and preventive steps should be taken. Ten days before the yatra, these provocations had gone viral on social media," said Hooda, adding that the government should conduct a judicial inquiry to reveal the names behind the conspiracy.

'Government well-informed'

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan also trained guns on the incumbent state government, saying that the CID officials had already informed that tensions were prevailing in the area for many days. "Provocative statements were being made on social media by mischievous elements, but it is surprising that the leave of the district police chief was sanctioned," he said.

Congress leader Hooda mentioned a 'lack of confidence' has been seen within the functioning of the current government. "It is surprising that the home minister does not have the department of CID with him (which is with the CM). Without the CID, the home ministry has become a ministry without eyes and ears. The people of the state are suffering because of this," Hooda added.

Violent clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh after a procession of the was attacked by mobs on July 31. Subsequently, the violence spread across adjoining areas, including Gurugram. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes.