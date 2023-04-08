Another poster war has erupted in Tamil Nadu between Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government and Governor RN Ravi over the issue of delay in passing the bills and ordinances.

Anti-Governor poster war erupts in Chennai

The ruling DMK regime on Saturday put up Anti-governor posters across the streets of Chennai with the hashtags #DictatorRavi and #GetOutRavi. This comes in connection with RN Ravi's recent remark where he said that if the Governor withholds a bill passed by the Assembly, it means it's dead. Here, "Withhold" means "Rejected". Following this, his comments came under the fire of DMK as they condemned his remark by installing posters.

Responding to the Governor's comments, Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier said Ravi could not keep the bills in abeyance. "It is an act of ineffective paralysis. If pressure is mounted, the Governor will ask a question and send it back to the government and with this, his duty is done," he said.

During his interaction with civil service aspirants for the 'Think to Dare' series at Raj Bhavan, Ravi commented on the Assembly bills forwarded to him for presidential assent and said that "the Governor has three options: give assent, withhold - meaning the bill is dead - which the Supreme Court and Constitution use as a decent language to mean reject, and third reserve the bill for the President. This is the Governor's discretion."

Stalin said it was "unbecoming" of a person who holds a Constitutional position to "withhold without boldly accepting or opposing" the bills. The CM also claimed that the Governor had made a habit of delaying the bills, ordinances and amendments conceived by the people's representatives, and sent them to him for approval. However, this is not the first time the DMK government has put up posters against the Governor.

Earlier, in January, a poster war was witnessed after a massive showdown took place between the ruling DMK-led government and Governor RN Ravi in Tamil Nadu Assembly. The high-level drama of the House soon reached the streets of the city including a fiery online debate as the DMK government put up posters and hashtags stating #GetOutRavi".

DMK West Chennai secretary has put out posters in the streets of Chennai with the hashtag #GetoutRavi with the title Twitter No.1 trending. He went on to thank all those who tweeted with that hashtag. The face-off began as Governor RN Ravi alleged that Tamil Nadu should be renamed as 'Thamizhagam' which evoked the ire of the ruling DMK, as the ruling party accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

