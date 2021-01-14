GoBackRahul Trends Over Jallikattu U-turn Even As Rahul Gandhi Sparks Tamil Language Row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by a 'go back' hashtag on social media as he arrived to participate in a Jallikattu event as a part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai on January 14. Rahul Gandhi arrived at Madurai to witness the famous Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram and was also accompanied by ally DMK's Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. It is pertinent to point out that the Congress had earlier supported the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and had termed it as a 'cruel' practice. Netizens took to Twitter to point out that the same Rahul Gandhi's Congress which had promised to ban Jallikattu in their manifesto in 2016 was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the DMK and was witnessing the Jallikattu event in Madurai on Thursday.

Addressing the crowd at Madurai in English, Rahul Gandhi moved to immediately spark a language row claiming that he had come to Tamil Nadu to 'give a clear message to those who wanted to push aside' the Tamil language and the Tamil people. Further, the Congress leader claimed that the purpose of his visit was to learn from the Tamil culture, language & history and termed it as essential for the future of India. Congress' Twitter handle shared a video of Rahul Gandhi arriving at the venue and claimed that the 'excitement was at peak even before the event began' while there were hardly two or three voices cheering - that too seemingly in excitement to watch the Jallikattu event.

Rahul Gandhi 'sees' Jallikattu event

Shri @RahulGandhi arrives at the Jallikattu arena where the excitement was at peak before the event began. #VanakkamRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/34lpqDp8M0 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 14, 2021

'Go back Rahul' chime netizens

The #GoBackRahul hashtag is significant as it follows the theme of hashtag deployed when prominent BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah come to the state. A version of the same almost invariably trends to greet them, sometimes with the backing of opposing parties. This time, seemingly stealing a march, #WelcomeNaddaJi is also trending concurrently.

#Goback_Rahul



On what grounds are you coming to TN? pic.twitter.com/1idTvfm2gq — Rajini (@RajeshARajini) January 12, 2021

Congress led by Rahul Gandhi promised to ban jallikattu if they came to power in 2016.



Now, Rahul Gandhi is coming to Madurai to watch jallikattu.



Native culture, religion, lang, customs are joke for this man. Only politics matters to this chinese Gandhi family.#Goback_Rahul pic.twitter.com/6T5SbrwWL5 — Peter Prabhakar (@HouseOfFakts) January 12, 2021

A political Pongal in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also scheduled to visit Chennai on January 14 to participate in an event organised by the Thuglaq magazine. However, the visit didn't transpire and Shah is instead in Ahmedabad for Uttarayan. BJP national president JP Nadda, however, is visiting Chennai on Thursday to participate in the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' event organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP unit. JP Nadda will also be addressing Thuglak magazine's 51st-anniversary function. DMK chief MK Stalin will attend Pongal celebrations in Rayapuram at 4 pm while CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Dy CM O Pannerselvam will also participate in events.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

