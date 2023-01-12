Nupur Sharma Gets License To Carry Gun Following Request Citing Death Threats

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma has received a licence to carry a gun for self-defence. She had earlier claimed to receive death threats for her comments on Islam.

The Delhi Police has given Sharma an arms license after she requested it, according to officials.

She alleged that she has been receiving death threats to her family and herself. Sharma has been not active on social media and has kept a low profile since June last year.

"I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself. I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I’ve communicated same to Delhi Police," she had said in a tweet.

Following protests over her statement, the suspended BJP leader had 'unconditionally' withdrawn her remarks and said that it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

"I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and potholes in Delhi. I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt the religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings," Sharma had said.

Sharma's comments in May 2022 on a TV debate led to the registration of various FIRs and complaints against her in different parts of the country. However, Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking her arrested in September.

“This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far-reaching consequences. The court should be circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw your plea,” a bench of then-Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha had told the petitioner.

The petitioner then withdrew the petition and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn.

Previously, the apex court had provided relief to the suspended BJP leader by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi police.