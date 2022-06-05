Nupur Sharma Issues Statement After Suspension From BJP; 'it Was Never My Intention...'

After being suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma issued a statement on Sunday. In the said statement posted on microblogging site Twitter, Sharma outlined how she had been taking part in debates in the past few weeks over the Gyanvapi row. Sharma claimed that in the course of the debates Mahadev was being 'disrespected and insulted'. In a bid to prove her point she cited how the 'Shivling' found in the disputed Varanasi-based premises was also called 'fountain'.

"I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt the religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings," she said.

Nupur Sharma suspended from BJP

Through a notification by the Disciplinary Committee of the BJP, Sharma was informed that she had expressed her views that were contrary to the party's position on various issues, thus, violating the rule of the Consitution of the party.

"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquriry, you are suspended from the party and from the responsibilities/ assignments if any with immediate effect," Om Pathak, Member Secretary of Central Disciplinary Committee had informed via the notification.

Before issuing the notification, the saffron party without taking names had stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. It does not promote any such people or philosophy.'

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.