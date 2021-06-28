NV Subhash, Narasimha Rao's Grandson Slams Congress Over No Tributes On Birth Anniversary

While most of the political parties, as well as the people of India, paid their tributes on the 100th birth Anniversary of India's former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Congress' top brass leaders remained mum. Earlier, BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy accused former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi of being 'so busy' that he forgot to pay tribute to the leader who served the party lifelong. Pointing out that it was 'appalling' to see the party trample over his legacy, he added that the 'political untouchability' was unfortunate and distasteful.

Now, late PV Narasimha Rao's grandson and BJP leader NV Subhash has claimed that Congress did not pay tribute because the former Prime Minister was not from the 'Gandhi family' and he was from South India.

NV Subhash also slammed Telangana Chief Minister (CM), K Chandrashekar Rao, for celebrating the former Prime Minister's Birth Anniversary with 'very low' arrangements, compared to last year.

ANI quoted NV Subhash who said, "Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and other Congress leaders did not pay tributes to Late PV Narasimha Rao because he was from south India and not from Gandhi family. Whereas, PM Narendra Modi sent a letter and paid floral tribute to him."

"Though the Telangana government promised to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in a big way, the arrangements, as compared to last year, were very low. The promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, last yr, has not been honoured today," added NV Subhash.

PM Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary

PM Modi earlier in the day remembered the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary," while pointing out that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. "He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect," he added and shared with it, a video of the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat where he spoke about him.

Born on June 28, 1921, PV Narasimha Rao was a qualified lawyer who played an active role in the freedom struggle, and after independence, joined full-time politics as part of the Indian Nation Congress. When things started turning tumultuous in the party, he stood by Indira Gandhi as a trusted ally and helped her frame out the New Congress Party in 1969 by splitting the Indian National Congress. He had nearly retired from politics in 1991, but things did not go as planned and with Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, he had to come back to politics. He filled in for Rajiv Gandhi and served as the 10th Prime Minister of the country between 1991 and 1996. During his tenure as the Prime Minister, he oversaw a major economic transformation, which included reversing the socialist policies of Rajiv Gandhi and is therefore sometimes referred to as the 'Father of the Indian Economic Reforms'.

It is widely believed, however, that despite playing a transformative role in the economic history of India, particularly the 1991 liberalisation, which ended the long-running 'Hindu rate of growth' and laid the foundations for the two decades of faster development India witnessed, that Narasimha Rao and his memory have been treated unfairly by the Congress party.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/@VPSECRETARIAT/Twitter)