'O Divine Political Creature...,' Smriti Irani Takes On Congress Over 'Missing' Poster

The grand old party, Congress, took to twitter to share an image of Union Minister Smriti Irani captioning it as “Missing”, implying that the BJP politician has been mute over the sexual harassment claims made against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). As part of its intensified campaign against Irani, the Congress party claimed in a subsequent tweet that the minister had been hiding comments made on social media inquiring about the wrestlers' protest and the treatment they had received at the hands of the police.

Responding to Congress’ ‘missing’ jibe, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur.”

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi—who is on a 10 day visit in the USA— she stated, “If looking for former MP please contact America.” Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted in the 'Modi Surname' case.

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

The Congress party later tweeted another picture of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, and Smriti Irani, saying "One hides the tweets" and "the other runs away on the questions of women wrestlers.'' This was a clear allusion to a video that showed Lekhi running to get into her car after being requested to speak on the matter.

The BJP camp is outraged by Rahul Gandhi's harsh criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he is on a visit to the US.

Gandhi had stated that PM Modi will "explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created" during an event in San Francisco.

He claimed that the PM is among those who believe they can "explain science to scientists, history to historians, and warfare to the army."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi of "insulting India" and claimed that the Congress leader "could not digest" the compliments and admiration the Prime Minister got.