O Panneerselvam Says 'real' AIADMK Members On His Side, 'rowdies' Behind Palaniswami

Senior leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), O Panneerselvam (OPS), during his recent address, said that the true members of the party are on his side. OPS made this statement while addressing his supporters from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district at his farmhouse in Periyakulam. The AIADMK is currently undergoing an internal crisis owing to the differences between OPS and his rival and former Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

Recently, OPS also registered a victory over his rival after the Madras High Court invalidated the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11. With the ruling, the election of Palaniswami as the party's interim general secretary has been turned invalid and a fresh general council meeting has been ordered by the court.

OPS asserts his loyalty

"The previous AIADMK general council meeting did not take place properly. As AIADMK coordinator, I should have proposed a resolution to elect the Praesidium Chairman, but that didn't happen either", OPS said while addressing his supporters. "By not letting these rules pass, the 'kuntar' (rowdies) ran riot and insulted the general council meeting. True AIADMK workers are on my side and the 'kuntar' are on his (EPS) side", he added as per ANI.

He also alleged that a few members are attempting to take over the party and the volunteers must stop it. "All those who have worked for the party since the beginning should work together", OPS said. Earlier this month, the leader's son, OP Ravindranath claimed that his father is trying to reunite the party despite alleged humiliation from the EPS faction.

He also remembered former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and said that he has always been loyal to the party. "Jayalalithaa never once took back the responsibilities given to me. I have been loyal to the part and Jayalalithaa to that extent. I told Vaithilingam that we can leave quietly when they (his rivals) insulted me in the last General Assembly", the leader said.