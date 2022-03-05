O Panneerselvam’s Brother Meets VK Sasikala Amidst Cadres Demand For Her Return

Amid demands from AIADMK workers in Theni to consider taking Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran into the party, party coordinator O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja met the former party general secretary in Tiruchendur on Friday.

This meeting bears significance given just two days back, several AIADMK cadres, including senior functionaries of the Theni district, demanded that VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran should be readmitted into the party. V K Sasikala, who is the former close aide of Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister and AIADMK’s Supremo J Jayalalithaa has embarked on a two-day tour where she will be visiting cadres in several districts of southern Tamil Nadu.

VK Sasikala had started her tour landing at Thoothukudi airport and travelled towards Thiruchendur meeting cadres on the way. At Thiruchendur, sources say, she had met with O Raja where the meeting with him lasted for over 25 minutes.

Amidst demands from AIADMK workers in Theni to consider taking Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran into the party, she told reporters that the entire party is a family and that she is going to meet children of the outfit.

Recently, AIADMK’s Coordinator O Panneerselvam had called for a meeting at his constituency in Theni wherein post the meeting several functionaries from the party including Theni’s District secretary had passed a resolution for the party to consider reinducting V K Sasikala and several others who had been dismissed from the party. The meeting held by O Panneerselvam, the party Coordinator had been to discuss the party’s poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections and to strategize better ways for strengthening the party.

While addressing the media post the meeting, Theni District Secretary, Syed Khan had told reporters, “We unanimously handed over a resolution to take back Sasikala. We had a similar defeat back when the party split due to the Jaya-Janaki rift. Due to the unfortunate issues that followed Amma’s death. So for the party to flourish again, we have to unite.”

Not only cadres from Theni but Echoing similar views, VC Arukutty, former AIADMK MLA from Coimbatore district on Thursday had said the dual leadership model of the party has failed and that the AIADMK high command needs to do course correction before it's too late. Addressing the media, the Former AIADMK MLA had demanded that there should be single leadership for AIADMK and Sasikala or TTV DINAKARAN should head the party.

Sasikala is said to tour two more places en route Madurai from Thiruchendur post which she will be returning to Chennai.

