'Oasis Of Hope': Congress' P Chidambaram Welcomes Release Of Delhi Riots Accused Activists

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the release of Delhi riots accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha. They were released from jail two days after the Delhi High Court granted them bail owing to the police seeking more time for the verification of their addresses. Describing them as an "oasis of hope and inspiration", the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the ruling establishment is becoming more repressive even after the courts are questioning the police.

Writing on Twitter, he added, "Ultimately, truth and justice will prevail. I pray for DGPs and Commissioners of Police who will stand up to their masters and say 'No, Sir/Madam'. I recall the names of F V Arul, C V Narasimhan, J Ribeiro and others."

A day earlier, the student activists vowed to continue their struggle against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Hitting out at the Centre, Devangana Kalita said, "We would like to thank the Delhi High Court for upholding what we believe in. Any such protest that we have done is not terrorism. It was a democratic protest, led by women".

Warm welcome to Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita & Asif Iqbal Tanha and more power to you



Delhi High Court's bail order

While Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and associated with the Pinjra Tod Collective, Asif Iqbal Tanha is a student pursuing his final year of BA at Jamia Millia Islamia. The trio was arrested by the Delhi Police in May 2020 and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As per the prosecution, the accused engaged in a conspiracy to plan riots and destabilise the government in the guise of anti-CAA and NRC protests.

However, a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani held that they were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions. It observed that no offence under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the UAPA is made out on prima facie appreciation of the charge sheet and the material cited by the prosecution. Making a distinction between protests and incitement of violence, it held that invoking UAPA against people frivolously would undermine the intent and purpose of the Parliament in enacting such a law.