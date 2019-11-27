Oath Taken After Resignation As Maharashtra's Dy CM, NCP MLA Ajit Pawar Makes New Pledge

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar who had been sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after aligning with BJP on Saturday has on Wednesday taken his oath as an MLA in the swearing-in ceremony of the 288 MLAs in the formation of the Maharashtra government. Taking to Twitter, Ajit Pawar posted the video of his swearing-in as an MLA. He tweeted, "As an elected Member of Legislative Assembly of @NCPspeaks, took oath in Vidhansabha today. Pledged to respect & have faith in our Constitution, maintain the sovereignty & unity of our country while fulfilling all my duties diligently."

Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Wednesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM. Fadnavis has been sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM that day. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Post-election events

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

