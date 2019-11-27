The Debate
The Debate
Oath Taken After Resignation As Maharashtra's Dy CM, NCP MLA Ajit Pawar Makes New Pledge

Politics

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has taken the oath on Wednesday as an MLA in the swearing-in ceremony of the 288 MLAs in the Maharashtra government

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar who had been sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after aligning with BJP on Saturday has on Wednesday taken his oath as an MLA in the swearing-in ceremony of the 288 MLAs in the formation of the Maharashtra government. Taking to Twitter, Ajit Pawar posted the video of his swearing-in as an MLA. He tweeted, "As an elected Member of Legislative Assembly of @NCPspeaks, took oath in Vidhansabha today. Pledged to respect & have faith in our Constitution, maintain the sovereignty & unity of our country while fulfilling all my duties diligently."

READ | Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Sena Of Being 'greedy', Blames Them For 'Mahayuti' Fallout

READ | 288 Maharashtra MLAs Sworn-in Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray Becoming CM, Ajit Pawar Reconciles

Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Wednesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM. Fadnavis has been sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM that day. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

READ | Ajit Pawar's First Reaction After Stepping Down As Deputy CM

Post-election events

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

READ | BIG: Devendra Fadnavis Accepts Opposition Role For BJP In Maharashtra Assembly

Published:
COMMENT
