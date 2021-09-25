OBC quota: Stop bypolls, approach SC, BJP leader tells Maha govt

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said the Zilla Parishad and gram panchayat bypolls scheduled for October 5 should be postponed and the Maharashtra government must approach the Supreme Court over quota for Other Backward Classes.

Addressing a press conference, he said the MVA government had issued an ordinance to give quota to OBCs in local bodies' bypolls to be held on October 5, while the state election commission has issued a notification that the bypolls will be held as scheduled.

He said the ordinance would have been useful if it was issued before the poll notification came out, adding that the chain of events showed the MVA government was misleading the OBC community.

He said the Supreme Court, which read down OBC quota in local bodies some months ago, had directed the state government on March 4 to collect empirical data on OBCs but the latter had done nothing since then.

The Maharashtra government had not made provision of funds for the Backward Classes Commission either, he added.

The state government, which has been directed to obtain empirical data on OBCs, was misleading people by raising the issue of census etc, the BJP state general secretary alleged. PTI KK BNM BNM BNM

