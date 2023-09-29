Objectionable Remarks Being Made Against Constitutional Institutions For Political Reasons: Dhankhar

It is a matter of serious concern that objectionable remarks are being made against constitutional institutions just for certain political reasons, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

Addressing the students and faculty of Nalanda University at an open house session, he said any adverse comment about such institutions is against India's rich cultural heritage.

"We must not look at constitutional functionaries through political prism only to score brownie political points. That is not acceptable. The constitutional institutions are facing objectionable remarks just for certain political reasons. It is a matter of serious concern. Sanctity of the constitutional institutions must be respected," he said.

"I call upon everyone to be responsible when it comes to constitutional institutions. Any adverse comment about the constitutional institutions is against India's rich cultural heritage," he added.

Dhankhar said that a decade ago India was among the 'Fragile Five' economies in the world, but it is now among the "big five" economies.

"From 'Fragile Five' to the world's fifth largest economy, it is no small achievement," he said, adding that it was also a great success for India to secure a G20 membership for the African Union.

"It was a great achievement for liberty, human rights, world unity, global peace and harmony," he said.

The vice president said Nalanda is known across the world for its unique brand of knowledge, learning and education.

"Its history and rich legacy make Nalanda stand out in the world. You have to carry that legacy to a higher level. There is the emergence of an ecosystem now in Bharat, which allows you to fully unleash your energy, exploit your talent and potential, and realise your aspirations and dreams," he told the students.

"Be inquisitive and never stop learning even if you leave Nalanda. Follow your aptitude and convictions. Always have respect for other's views. Don't be judgemental about it. In my experience, sometimes the other's point of view is the correct one," he added.

Dhankhar said that education leads to wisdom, tolerance and respect for humankind.

"Education enlarges your horizon, so that you don't think in terms of village, state or a nation, you think globally," he said.

The vice-president along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar also planted a sapling on the campus of the varsity. They were welcomed by state Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar, Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar and vice-chancellor Abhay Kumar Singh on their arrival at the campus.

Before visiting Nalanda, Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife, performed 'pind daan' rituals at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya for the salvation of their ancestors' souls.