Odisha: Ahead Of 2024 Elections, CM Naveen Patnaik Overhauls Cabinet; Inducts 21 Ministers

In a big development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 5 overhauled his cabinet and inducted 13 MLAs in the cabinet along with eight others as ministers of state (independent charge). Ahead of the cabinet reconstitution, 20 ministers had stepped down on June 4. In its fifth consecutive term, the BJD-led state government recently completed three years in power and made a sweeping change in the cabinet with an eye on the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is the first time in the history of the state that the entire ministry has been asked to resign.

Hon'ble Governor administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted members of the Council of Ministers in the Swearing-in ceremony held at the Convention Center, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri @naveen_Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8UMbfQVF67 — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) June 5, 2022

It's important to note that of the 20 ministers who resigned on June 3, CM Patnaik re-appointed only nine ministers - Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, R P Swain, Prafulla Kumar Mallick, NK Das, Ashok Panda, Tukuni Saho, Samir Ranjan Dash and TK Behera. The ministers who were left out from the newly constituted cabinet include - Arun K Sahoo, B K Arukha, Padmanabh Behera, Pratap Jena, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, DS Mishra, JR Panigrahi.

New faces inducted into the cabinet

The new cabinet has 12 new ministers including five women out of which three - Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu - have been given cabinet berths. Representatives from the scheduled tribe, scheduled caste and Other Backward Class categories have also been accommodated.

The BJD MLAs, who were the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Ganishi Lal at the ceremony held in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, include - Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari and R P Swain.

Speaker S N Patro also tendered his resignation but didn't issue an explanation for doing so. This is for the first time, that CM Naveen Patnaik filled 21 berths out of the 22 available ministerial berths, as per the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission. In his previous terms, one berth had always remained vacant.

On June 3, in the Brajrajnagar by-poll, the BJD candidate recorded a landslide victory pushing the BJP candidate to the third position since 2019. BJD's Alaka Mohanty secured 93,953 votes and won by a margin of 66,122 votes. The Congress rival Kishore Patel, who came a distant second secured 27,831 votes.

Image: Twitter/@GovernorOdisha