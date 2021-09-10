Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die by the speaker in the absence of opposition BJP and Congress members, who were agitating over the state government not holding a discussion on alleged mining irregularities.

Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House after it passed a resolution to enhance the reservation ceiling to above 50 per cent and conduct a caste-based census.

Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi slammed the Odisha government for refusing to hold a discussion on the allegations of mining irregularities, contending that the Speaker had “become a puppet” of the ruling dispensation.

“The government did not want to talk on the issue over fears of getting exposed,” Majhi alleged.

The BJP also criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not physically attending the House “even for a minute” and “destroying the dignity of the assembly” in the process.

BJP leader B C Sethi told reporters that though the party moved five notices on adjournment motions during the session, the Congress, “a B-Team of the BJD”, acted as a roadblock.

The monsoon session, which commenced on September 1, was stormy as opposition members stalled proceedings several times, demanding a discussion on the drought situation and removal of Law Minister Pratap Jena for alleged involvement in the Mahanga double murder case.

The opposition also raised the issue of an alleged job scam in the state staff selection commission and sought clarification from the government.

No business was transacted during the last two days of the assembly due to a din.

During the session, three discussions were held on the admissibility of adjournment motions and 13 bills were passed, mostly in the absence of opposition members. PTI AAM RBT RBT

