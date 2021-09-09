Odisha: BJD MLA Prashanta Kumar Jagdev Suspended For 'thrashing' BJP Leader

Accused of thrashing a BJP leader in Odisha's Balugaon area, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reportedly suspended its MLA from Chilika, Prashanta Kumar Jagdev with immediate effect. Taking stern actions against him, the BJD on Wednesday issued a notice duly signed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik which stated that the BJD MLA has been suspended from the party.

"Prashanta Kumar Jagdev, M.L.A., Chilika Assembly Constituency is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect," the letter read. Furthermore, he was also removed from the position of the Chairperson of the Khordha District Planning Committee, the position he was holding for the past two years.

BJD MLA manhandles BJP leader in Odisha

Earlier on Wednesday, the incident took place in a public place of Khordha's Balugaon area. Biju Janata Dal MLA Prashanta Jagdev thrashed BJP President from Balugaon Nagar, Niranjan Sethi.

Sethi was attacked when he went to the Notified Area Council (NAC) office for some official purpose regarding the delay of pensions. While he was returning from the office, Jagdev arrived at the spot and attacked him. A video from the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms, showing the BJD MLA beating and slapping Sethi in a public area.

According to Odisha TV, Sethi called Jagdev a 'Goonda' and stated that he arrived in a car and started abusing him and attacked him like a goon. Sethi was accompanied by several other BJP leaders. Sethi also spoke about his visit to the NAC office to inquire about the reason behind a delay in the release of the pensions. He was later assured by the NAC Executive Officer that pensions will be released at the earliest.

Soon after the incident, BJP leaders were seen protesting outside the Balugaon Police Station, demanding the arrest of MLA Jagdev. They also demanded an FIR to be lodged against him for such an act.

On the other hand, Jagdev played it down and said that nothing like that happened. Instead, he was stopped from entering the NAC office and the Balugaon Nagar BJP President Sethi was holding a gun. Meanwhile, MLA Prashant Kumar Jagdev has accepted the suspension.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter)