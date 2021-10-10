Odisha BJP MLA Escapes Bomb Attack After Miscreants Hurl Handmade Explosives At MLA's Car

Odisha BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal MLA from Keonjhar, had narrowly escaped a bomb attack on Sunday, October 10. The Odisha assembly’s opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi’s car was attacked by miscreants who had hurled bombs at him. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which is in the opposition in the state has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the members of the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

The police had informed that BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi was in Keonjhar district when he was attacked by the miscreants. Two attackers followed the minister's car and overtook his vehicle to hurl handmade bombs at him. Majhi escaped the attack and was not injured in the incident, but his vehicle was partially damaged, a senior police officer informed PTI.

Odisha BJP MLA escapes bomb attack

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the case and the police are investigating the matter to arrest the miscreants. After the attack, Majhi tried to get hold of the perpetrators, but they managed to flee the scene.

"I was returning after attending a meeting when two persons riding a motorcycle overtook my car and hurled two bombs at my vehicle. It happened around 11.50 am. I might have developed political enmity in my career spanning over 20 years. But I don't have any enemy in my personal life," Majhi said to PTI.

According to the officer, the attack took place near Mandua, within the Keonjhar Town Police Station bounds, when the saffron party's MLA was coming home after attending a labour union meeting. Majhi had filed an FIR alleging that two handmade bombs were thrown at his vehicle by motorcycle-riding criminals. The legislator and his security officer pursued the offenders, but they escaped, the officer informed.

Meanwhile, BJP members blocked the National Highway-49 between Raipur, Chhattishgarh, and Kolkata, West Bengal, seeking the arrest of those responsible for the attack. The police had announced that an investigation into the bomb attack attempt on the BJP politician had been launched. In January this year, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik was also attacked by a gang of miscreants near Kashipur, within the Keonjhar Town Police Station's jurisdiction.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI