Odisha CM Agrees To Convene All-party Meeting Post BJP's Dharna Over Paddy Procurement

On Thursday, BJP MLAs staged a huge protest outside Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's official residence in Bhubaneswar over the pending paddy procurement by the state government. This comes in the backdrop of the Odisha Assembly witnessing a stalemate for the last 6 days. Though the CM was absent from the Assembly, he came out of his 'Naveen Nivas' residence and invited the protesting BJP legislators for a discussion on how to resolve the ongoing standoff. After coming out of the discussion, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik mentioned that normalcy can be restored only after the procurement of paddy. Reportedly, the Odisha CM assured the BJP MLAs that he will speak to the Speaker to end the logjam and convene an all-party meeting in this regard.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik remarked, "We told him that he should come to the Assembly because MLAs of the ruling party are disrupting the proceedings. This should be stopped and pending paddy procurement should be looked into. He told us he'll speak to Speaker, call an all-party meet, resolve the issue and come to the House."

High octane drama in Odisha Assembly

Earlier in the day, no business could be transacted in the state Assembly after BJP and Congress MLAs created a ruckus in the well of the House over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement. As the treasury benches also protested, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the proceedings till noon and then till 4 pm. Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs sat on a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Assembly premises seeking a discussion on the issue of paddy procurement.

Amid BJP's allegation of large-scale mismanagement in mandis, more than 50 BJD MLAs requested Patnaik to take steps to end the deadlock in the House. On the other hand, the ruling party legislators reiterated their demand for an apology from BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi for attempting suicide in the Assembly by consuming sanitizer. Earlier, they had marched to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor urging him to direct Panigrahi to apologise for his “contemptuous act”.