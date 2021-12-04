Odisha CM Breaks Silence On Kalahandi Murder Case After 53 Days: 'Will Fast-track Trial'

Breaking his silence over the kidnapping and murder of a female teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state government has ensured full functional autonomy to the police so that they can carry out their duty professionally against offences concerning women and further take legal action against the accused. His statement came days after a female teacher was kidnapped and murdered in October and later her body was recovered from a school playground.

"I have always ensured that the police have full functional autonomy; that they do a professional job particularly in heinous offences relating to women, and take legal action without fear or favour against anybody if there is evidence, no matter how high and mighty he is," the CM said.

Earlier on December 3, an intervention petition was also filed in the Odisha High Court regarding the Kalahandi murder case and alleged the involvement of the Minister of State for Home and Energy, D S Mishra. The petition was filed by Santosh Kumar Meher who claimed to be the working president of Kalahandi Mehar Samaj and further questioned the fairness of police investigation made in the case.

Meher's counsel Pitambar Acharya also told the High Court that the incident has disturbed the conscience of the entire community and further alleged that the investigation is not being carried out properly.

Earlier on October 8, a 24-year-old female teacher working in a private school at Kalahandi's Mahaling area was kidnapped and murdered after which the president of the school managing committee was arrested as a prime accused with one more accused.

The Kalahandi teacher murder case is being politicised: CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Patnaik who addressed the issue after almost 53 days since the incident, was speaking to the media after the proceedings of the Odisha assembly remained suspended for the third consecutive day. He said that the case is 'being politicised' by the opposition parties and also urged the opposition for smooth functioning in the house.

Notably, a ruckus was witnessed during the winter session of the Assembly which started on December 1 as several opposition leaders accused MoS D S Mishra of protecting the prime accused and demanded his removal and arrest.



The opposition leaders also demanded the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation as the state police are not able to investigate the case impartially.



