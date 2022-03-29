Odisha CM Patnaik Clarifies BJD's Stance On Presidential Election During Delhi Visit

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is currently on a three-day visit to the national capital, Delhi. It is pertinent to note that this is the first visit of the CM of Odisha to Delhi since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Naveen Patnaik on March 29 visited the Parliament with an agenda to meet the Members of Parliament (MPs) from the BJD and several other leaders.

Talking to media houses about the upcoming Presidential elections, the five-time CM of Odisha asserted, "So far there has been no proposal or discussion on a Presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. There is still time for the Presidential elections so no thoughts on that for the moment."

The media also posed a question as to whether the BJD party will tie-up with the Opposition and select a consensus candidate to which the Odisha CM said, "I have neither thought anything about it nor do I have any proposal so far."

CM Naveen Patnaik again gave a somewhat similar reply when a question regarding BJD joining the Opposition to put up a fight against the saffron party-BJP was asked. He said, "We have not looked into the possibility as yet."

BJD power in Parliament

The Biju Janata Dal has firm control in the Rajya Sabha as the party has nine MPs in the Upper House. The members of BJD play a very crucial role in the decision of passage of any bill from the RS. The regional party from Odisha is often referred to as a fence player and it has most of the time extended its support to the Centre. BJD has 11 MPs in the Lower House of the Parliament - Lok Sabha.

Notably, the incumbent Chief Minister of Odisha has also served as an MP but he left the Lok Sabha and returned to Odisha after his party in alliance with BJP formed the government in 2000. That was the first time he was elected as CM in the state of Odisha and since then, neither the ruling party nor the Chief Minister has lost any legislative election in the state. It is pertinent to note that when CM Patnaik left Delhi to assume office in Odisha, he held the office of the Ministry of Steel & Mines under the Vajpayee government.

