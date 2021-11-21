Odisha CM Patnaik Urges PM Modi To Extend Free Rice Distribution Under PMGKAY Scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to the Centre and asked the government to consider extending additional allocation of rice for the next eight months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for its free distribution. Odisha CM addressed the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the financially weaker sections of the population required assistance and aid as the issues related to the COVID-19 has not fully faded away.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wrote to PM Modi y'day, requesting him to consider extension of addl allocation of rice at least for next 8 months under PMGKAY "for distribution among beneficiaries under NFSA till pandemic situation improves & complete normalcy is restored in the State" pic.twitter.com/vC6rRYGycC — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

The Odisha CM said he was thankful for the aid provided by PM Modi as the centre provided seven months of free rice under PMGKAY and the National Food Security Act (NFSA) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister said in the letter, “Provision of foodgrains free of cost to people at this critical juncture ensured that not a single needy and vulnerable person was deprived of foodgrains during the pandemic.” The letter was released to the media during the early hours of November 21. Naveen Patnaik further added, “Odisha has prioritised distribution of seven months’ quota of PMGKAY-III foodgrains to the NFSA beneficiaries and completed it by November 5, 2021. A similar facility was also extended to all the beneficiaries of the State covered under its own food security scheme.”

Odisha CM: COVID situation not completely normal

The CM also asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the state is not yet under control despite a rapid vaccination drive across the state of Odisha. He said, “other economic activities are yet to reach the pre-pandemic level as a result of which people still struggle to lead a normal life with sustainable means of livelihood.” He further added, “Under the prevailing situations, it is felt highly necessary that the Government must provide relief to the vulnerable during these critical hours. A serious cause of concern in this ongoing pandemic scenario is the challenge of food security to the needy and vulnerable.” CM Patnaik mentioned that adequate food grains are available with the Government and officially requested the Prime Minister to consider an extension of additional allocation of rice at least for the next eight months. He added that the request was made under PMGKAY for distribution among the beneficiaries under NFSA and asked that the grains must be distributed till the pandemic situation is improved in the State.

Image: PTI