Odisha CM Patnaik Writes To PM Modi, Suggests 4 Measures To Step-up Vaccination Drive

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving details on the ongoing vaccination drive in the State and further suggesting four measures that would not only boost the vaccination drive in the State but the whole of India. The four measures included allowing the sale of vaccines in open market, approval of more vaccines, stepping up vaccine production and prioritising cities with larger caseloads in the country's vaccination drive.

Giving details on the ongoing vaccination drive, he wrote, "Odisha till date has administered about 47 lakh COVID vaccine doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above 45 years." Outlining that the State has the capacity to administer more than 3 lakh doses every day and that that people are wanting to get vaccinated, he asserted, "The intermittent supply is creating a challenge in meeting the demand." Citing his earlier request, he added, "It is in the backdrop that I had requested for 25 lakh vaccine doses to help us administer 3 lakh doses every day."

Measures suggested by Patnaik

Exuding confidence that the Union government must be planning to scale up the vaccination drive, he one by one listed down his suggestions. Firstly, he suggested the government to make vaccines available outside the government supply chain, so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can get vaccinated. "This will help the Government to have a focussed approach towards vulnerable sections of the society," he said.

His second suggestion came in relation to the approval of vaccines. Talking about COVID vaccines which have been already approved globally by credible agencies and governments, he said, "Those vaccines may be accorded approval to increase supply." Stepping up vaccine production was his third suggestion. Highlighting that the country has huge vaccine manufacturing potentials, he said, "The centre and the States should support units to ramp up vaccine production."

Lastly, mentioning that a few metropolitan cities are contributing the highest COVID cases, he suggested the Centre to allow them priority vaccination, along with a little flexibility in the age criteria. Justifying his suggestion, he said, "These are economic nerve centres of the country, and any lockdown in these areas will have an impact on the rest of the countries.

The suggestion comes at a time when India is going through the second wave of COVID-19, reporting over 2 lakh fresh cases every day.

