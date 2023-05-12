Odisha CM Quashes Rumours Of Joining 'third Front', Calls Meet With Nitish 'courtesy' Call

Asserting that there is no possibility of a third front, Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister, on Thursday quashed speculations of his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joining an alliance of Opposition parties to compete with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "There is no possibility of a 'third front' as far as I am concerned," he said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

CM Patnaik, who was in the national capital for a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, then indicated that his BJD would fight the 2024 election solo. When asked about his party's plans for next year, he said, "That (fighting solo) has always been the case..."

During his visit to the national capital, Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with development works related to Odisha."I met the Prime Minister, and we discussed issues related to Orissa's demand. I spoke for the international airport that we have to set up in Puri, Bhubaneswar is getting too much traffic now, which is why we want an expansion. The Prime Minister said that he will definitely help in every way possible," he said.

On being questioned about his Tuesday meeting with Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, Patnaik replied it was a "courtesy" meeting. Kumar, on the other hand, also talked about the meeting’s nature, saying there was no "political intention."

"We have old relations; I also had good relations with his father. There is so much mutual respect between us that we do not have to worry about politics. After the coronavirus happened, I was unable to pay a visit to him here," Nitish Kumar said.

Oppositon's third front

Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav began making a series of high-profile visits, giving rise to talks of a "third front." Tuesday's meeting between Patnaik and Nitish was downplayed by both parties; the former talked about his connection with the Bihar CM and called it a "courtesy" call.

Nitish Kumar has already held meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

(With agency inputs)