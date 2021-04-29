Odisha CM Writes To Centre Seeking Waiver Of Deployment Charges For CAPF Personnel

The Odisha government on Thursday has reached out to the Centre and raised the issue related to amount charged for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state to counter Left Wing extremists. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested to direct the Union Home Ministry to wave off the amount charged for force's deployment. In order for the deployment of the CAPF personnel, the Centre charges the state governments, whereas Special Category states like Jammu and Kashmir, North-Eastern states and Himachal Pradesh are exempted, as per the Odisha CM's letter.

'Kindly reconsider the matter': Naveen Patnaik

In his letter, Patnaik has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Home Ministry to waive off the amount of Rs 4561.23 crores which is used for the deployment of CAPF personnel. Patnaik has cited the Home Ministry's previous response where it rejected the same request. The Home Ministry had stated that the issue to exempt state government from payment was not 'feasible' considering the 'constraint of resources'.

Patnaik added that the issue of Left Wing extremism is spread to large areas of the country. Moreover, he remarked that "Left Wing extremism is a national issue and a grave internal security threat to the integrity of the nation." Patnaik has therefore called for a joint effort between the Centre and the State to counter Left Wing extremism.

'Odisha has been proactive in spending'

Further, Naveen Patnaik has also highlighted his government's efforts pertaining to the deployment of the forces, even as the state has 'scanty resources' amid a 'tight fiscal situation.'

"Around 15 battalions of state police have been raised to specifically combat left wing extremism. 30,000 posts in the police cadre have also been created including armed formations with specialised training centres and other logistic facilities for the deployment." said Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik has therefore reiterated his stand on the issue and asked for joint efforts between the Centre and the state. Concluding his statement, the Odisha CM has urged PM Modi to direct the Home Ministry to wave off the charged amount for deployment of CAPF personnel to counter Left Wing extremism.

Image Credits: ANI/PTI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.