Odisha Cong Chief Won't Act Against 'burn Everything' Neta, Preaches On Ahimsa Instead

Hours after a video of Odisha Congress leader allegedly calling for violence and instigating went viral, Republic TV has spoken to Congress' Odisha chief who has reiterated that his party follows non-violence. Despite no action on its leader, Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik has said: "Congress believes in a peaceful demonstration, and we don't take shelter under violence." When asked why is there no action against him, he said that he has taken cognizance. He added that any situation cannot justify violence."

Cong leader instigating violence

Amid BJP’s charge that the Congress has been instigating the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP I-T cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Friday posted a video of a Congress leader allegedly provoking violence. In the video, Congress leader Pradeep Majhi purportedly says, "Keep petrol & diesel ready. The moment you get an order, set everything on fire." Commenting on the video, Malviya alleged that Majhi’s statement was an indictment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi who did not appeal for peace after the CAA violence. He taunted that the Congress party cadres got 'confused' by her silence.

'No Regrets' says Majhi

Majhi, however, said he had "no regrets" over passing such an instruction to party workers. "We have to adopt Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's policy when the government does not react over the rape and murder of innocent girls in this tribal-dominated district," Majhi told reporters. He said "We can no more keep mum. First, a minor girl in Kundali was gang-raped by jawans. Now, another minor girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur. This is too much." The former lawmaker also claimed that the police inaction had forced them to take the law into their own hands.

