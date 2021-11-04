Odisha Cong targets CMO; BJP urges people to light 'diya' in memory of slain teacher

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Nov 3 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a section of officers at the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) are shielding Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, who has been charged with patronising the prime accused in the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher last month, while the BJP appealed to people to light a “diya” (earthen lamp) in her memory.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would have sacked Mishra had he not been shielded by some influential people at the CMO, senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das claimed at a protest meeting in Bhawanipatna, the headquarters of Kalahandi district.

“As some people at the CMO are also involved in the case, no action is being taken against the minister,” he said.

There was no word from the CMO or the ruling BJD on Das' allegation.

Das, a former Union minister, also demanded resignation of the chief minister for allegedly failing to provide justice to the slain teacher’s family and imposition of President’s rule in the state over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Das, the Congress in-charge of Bihar, Manipur and Mizoram, announced that Congress activists will hold protests when the chief minister visits Kalahandi next week.

Opposition parties are mounting pressure on Patnaik to sack Mishra from the council of ministers alleging that he is close to the prime accused and that was why he was able to escape on October 17 night from Titlagarh police barrack in Bolangir district, where he was kept in detention in connection with "abduction" of the teacher.

A viral video showing the minister praising the prime accused ignited the protest.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samir Mohanty said, "I appeal to the people of Odisha and those Odias living outside the state to light at least one diya in honour of the deceased teacher.” BJP activists lit hundreds of lamps in front of the Lingaraj temple on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old woman was killed on October 8 and her body was exhumed from the school playground on October 19. Two persons including the prime accused, who is the president of the private school’s managing committee, have been arrested in this connection.

Police said the prime accused had a grudge against the teacher as she was aware of his two extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him. PTI AAM NN NN

