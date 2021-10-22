Odisha Cong Working President Pradeep Majhi Quits, Says Party Lacks Desire To Serve People

Former Nabarangpur MP and Congress's state working president Pradeep Majhi on Friday has resigned from the party. The Congress leader confirmed his resignation through a letter written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, Majhi claimed that the party has now lost credibility, which led to his decision to quit.

Expressing his gratitude towards the party for providing him with opportunities to serve the people, Majhi said that he decided to leave as the party is now falling short of his helping desire. According to ANI, in the letter written to the party president, Majhi said, "I have a great desire to serve my people at whatever position I am which is now lacking in the Congress party. As such I am painfully quieting the party for which I may kindly be excused. I shall however perform my duties as per your ideology and serve the people with utmost satisfaction. "

Majhi’s decision to call quits on Congress comes only two days after the party’s former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulesika joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Currently, Majhi is being speculated by many to follow the path and join hands with BJD. Earlier, Majhi had also hinted at joining a regional outfit and said that there is a greater scope of serving people from a regional party in the State due to its wider base than a national party. However, the senior leader is yet to deny or confirm joining the ruling party in Odisha.

Pradeep Majhi's feud in Odisha Congress

Earlier this year, Odisha Congress was caught in an internal feud after senior leaders Majhi and Tara Prasad Bahinipati lashed out at each other. The two leaders openly indulged in verbal duels causing problems in the party. Tara had then slammed Majhi by raising questions over the latter’s defeat in the last Lok Sabha polls and also alleged that Majhi is behind all the feuds in the undivided Koraput district. Now, following the former’s resignation, Tara said that it will have no impact on the party. Meanwhile, followers of Majhi have now come forward claiming that the AICC has ignored the leader in terms of considering him for the Rajhi Sabha seat.

